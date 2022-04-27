Man found fatally shot in St. Paul street ID’d as 33-year-old
Police identified a man on Wednesday who was fatally shot in St. Paul as a 33-year-old.
Officers found Michael Alexander Pleasants, of St. Paul, in the street in the 200 block of Bates Avenue just after midnight Tuesday and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said they hadn’t made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. Investigators requested that people with tips call them at 651-266-5650.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
