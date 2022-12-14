Man found fatally shot on steps of home in midtown Kansas City neighborhood overnight

A man was found dead on the steps of a home in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood after a shooting early Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired just after 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Jefferson Street, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers were directed to a home where the gunfire was heard coming from and found a man on the front steps of the home. He was unresponsive, Becchina said. Emergency medical workers arrived and declared the victim deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim had “an interaction” with one or more people in front of the home, shots were fired and the victim was struck by gunfire, Becchina said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for possible evidence. The identity of the victim was not available.

The killing comes in what has become Kansas City’s second deadliest year. So far this year, there have been 169 homicides, according to data tracked by The Star. Kansas City’s deadliest year on record was in 2020 with 182 killings.

Anyone with information about the latest homicide is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the hotline.