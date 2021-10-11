Man found fatally shot late Sunday in University City area of Charlotte, CMPD says

A man was found fatally shot late Sunday in the University City area of northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Investigators say the man was discovered around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, after police responded to a call about an assault near the 1700 block of Flat River Drive.

The mixed-use development includes the Worthington Apartments and Townhomes, near the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Technology Drive.

“When they arrived, officers located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound,” CMPD said in a release.

“Medic transported the victim to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced deceased.”

CMPD did not say if it has a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.