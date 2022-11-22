Man found fatally shot in Tacoma. Police investigating killing as homicide

Tacoma police are investigating another homicide after a man was found shot overnight in the city’s Eastside neighborhood. Police said efforts to save the man’s life were not successful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Monday when dispatchers received a call about a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street, according to a news release. Officers arrived and located a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said personnel with Tacoma Fire Department pronounced the victim dead. The man has not been publicly identified. Police did not release his age.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene early Tuesday morning. The killing was the third Tacoma police announced they were investigating in just 24 hours. Police arrested a suspect in a double homicide Monday afternoon, and they are continuing to investigate a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured.