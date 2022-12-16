Man found fatally shot in Tacoma identified by Pierce County medical examiner

A man found fatally shot earlier this week in Tacoma was identified Friday by the Pierce County medical examiner as a 30-year-old man.

Mason Hall died Monday of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Tacoma Fire Department personnel found the man near a power substation in the 1100 block of South Cushman Avenue in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood.

The man was determined to have been dead for several hours. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been made in connection to Hall’s killing. A Tacoma Police Department spokesperson said Friday that detectives are continuing to investigate.

Police did not have further information about the circumstances of the shooting.