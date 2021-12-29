Man found fatally shot at Tampa’s Takomah Trail Park

TAMPA — A man was found fatally shot at Takomah Trail Park on Tuesday, police said.

Officers who responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. about a person shot at the park at 10099 Takomah Trail found a man with gunshot wounds, according to Tampa police. The man died at the scene.

Tampa police do not release the name of crime victims due to the department’s interpretation of the state constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law.

Police said investigators do not believe there is a danger to the public. Detectives were seeking tips and asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 813-231-6130.