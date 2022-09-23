Man found fatally shot on Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte, police say

A man was found dead of a gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte just before midnight on Thursday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the homicide unit is investigating.

Officers were called for a welfare check just bewhen they found the man on the ground dead in the 12400 block of South Tryon Street, according to a news release by the department.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a homicide detective. Tips also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Homicides in Charlotte

A CMPD database shows Thursday’s shooting would be the second homicide in September. A 28-year-old man was found dead on Sept. 5 in the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek Road, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

There have been at least 80 homicides in Charlotte this year, according to CMPD data. An Observer database shows 84 homicides, including Thursday night’s death.

A gathering is planned for Friday, Sept. 23, to commemorate National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

CMPD’s Victim Services unit will host the event at the Freedom Division station, 4150 Wilkinson Blvd., at 6:30 p.m.