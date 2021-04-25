Man found fatally shot in vehicle early Sunday morning in Kansas City, police say

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in Kansas City, officials said.

Police were called just after 5 a.m. Sunday to East 29th Street and Jackson Avenue on reported gunshots, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in a statement.

Once in the area, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds about a block east inside a vehicle east at East 29th Street and Kensington Avenue, Drake said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

No suspect information was immediately available and the victim has not yet been publicly identified.

The killing marks the 47th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

