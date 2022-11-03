Man found fatally shot in vehicle in west Phoenix apartment complex

Phoenix PD vehicle.

A man was found in a vehicle fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and McDowell road on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene around 2 p.m., they found a person in the parking lot who said he was involved in the shooting, according to Phoenix police.

Officers then found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene. His identity hasn't been released.

The person who said he was involved was identified as David Gordon. How he was involved in the shooting was not immediately clear. Police said he cooperated with officers and was later booked into jail.

