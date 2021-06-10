Man found fatally shot in West St. Paul park

A man was found fatally shot in a West St. Paul park, in what authorities are calling a "targeted shooting."

Police said they were alerted shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to gunfire at Thompson County Park, where officers found the man.

He was taken by emergency personnel to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, approximately 20 years old, was shot in the chest, according to emergency dispatch audio. His identity hasn't been disclosed.

No arrests have been announced. Multiple potential suspects fled the area in vehicles, the dispatch audio disclosed.

"This incident appears to be a targeted shooting," a statement from police read. "There is no reason to believe there is immediate danger to the public."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482