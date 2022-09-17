Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a Bronx clash, cops said Saturday.

Police responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found the victim lying on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave.

He had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, cops said.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.

The fight may have started on a city bus before spilling out into the street, police sources said. Crime scene detectives were checking out the bus as part of their investigation, police sources said.

Cops on Saturday were scouring for surveillance video that may help them identify the killer.