Man found fatally stabbed on sidewalk in Northwest Baltimore

A man died on a sidewalk in Northwest Baltimore on Monday evening after being stabbed, police say.

A few minutes after 5 p.m. Monday, Baltimore Police officers responded to the 3900 block of Norfolk Ave., a residential block in the Forest Park area near Liberty Elementary School.

There, they found medics treating the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to make an anonymous report.