Man found fatally stabbed in woods behind bar in east Fort Worth, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a 53-year-old man, Fort Worth police said.

The victim, who was identified as Michael Lynn Moss, was found in a wooded area behind the Silver Horse Lounge, at 3300 E. Lancaster Ave., on Friday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

A police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area behind the bar after being alerted by MedStar. They found Moss and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Moss died from stab wounds to the head, neck and torso shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday.

There are no suspects in custody, police said Wednesday.