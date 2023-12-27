Man found fatally wounded inside alley overnight in Back of Yards neighborhood, cops

A man was found unresponsive and shot multiple times throughout the body overnight in an alley on the Southwest Side in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m., a man described at about 35 years of age, was found shot multiple times in an alley in the 4800 block of South Hermitage Avenue. He was taken in critical condition to UChicago Medicine where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.