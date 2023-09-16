Man found with graze wound outside bar in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating shots fired reports on Woods Run Avenue, located in the Marshall Shadeland neighborhood.

Police say they got a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. reporting shots fired on the 1400 block of Woods Run Avenue. Responding officers initially didn’t find any victims.

Then, a second 911 call came in reporting a man was shot outside Young Brothers Bar. There, officers found a potential victim, but the man wouldn’t show officers his injuries and refused medical treatment.

Police called EMS and convinced the man to go to the hospital, after seeing a possible wound on his leg. EMS found a graze wound on his thigh. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

