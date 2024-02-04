Man found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse against children

Feb. 3—A Wilson County man has been found guilty of multiple charges of sexual abuse against children.

According to the Wilson County District Attorney's office, the families of three victims exchanged tearful expressions of sympathy to the other victims and thanks to the law enforcement and prosecutors involved after the verdict was given to 49-year-old Pedro Barrera.

Barerra was found guilts of ten charges, including three counts of rape of a child, six counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of continuous sex abuse of a child.

"It is always heartbreaking to see that a person would take advantage of a child," District Attorney Jason Lawson said in a press release. "I am very proud of the victims in this case for coming forward and reporting to law enforcement what had happened in their cases. I am also so impressed by the strength that these victims showed in taking the witness stand and telling the jury their story. Their strength in facing their abuser in open court is what gave them justice in this case."

The three victims were each 7 or 8 years old at the time they were abused, which was between 2017 and 2020. Barrera is not related to any of his victims.

The trial ended on Thursday evening, and Barrera's sentencing hearing is set for May 10.

Throughout the proceedings, the jury heard testimonies from law enforcement, victims, victim's family members and a forensic interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center. Deliberations began at 4 p.m. and ended shortly after 8 p.m., when the jury pronounced the guilty verdict.

In addition to the prison sentence to be determined in May, Barrera will be placed on Tennessee Sex Offender Registry for the remainder of his lifetime.

Lawson credited the Mt. Juliet Police Department's work on the case.

"Det. Cameron Smith worked extremely hard in this case," Lawson said in a press release. "This was not an easy investigation, but chief (Michael) Mullins' department was there every step of the way to help make sure that justice was served in this case."