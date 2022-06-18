Man found guilty in 2016 Belle Glade murder, sentenced to life in prison

Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
·2 min read

BELLE GLADE — Horace Gordon fired his 9mm handgun several times, striking 33-year-old Jamorris Milton moments after the two men fought in Belle Glade in January 2016, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said in arresting Gordon at the time on a murder charge.

As Milton fell to the ground, Gordon continued firing shots into his body.

More than six years later, a jury found Gordon guilty of first-degree murder. Circuit Court Judge Howard Coates immediately sentenced him to life in prison after the jury announced its verdict Thursday.

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

Jurors also found Gordon guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He received a 10-year sentence that will be served during the same time as his life sentence.

At the time of his arrest, a witness told investigators Gordon and Milton had been feuding with each other for about a week and had fought about 30 minutes before the shooting. Court documents do not specify the nature of the feud.

Gordon, now 30, shouted and cursed as he approached Milton in the parking lot of a convenience store on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, authorities said. PBSO said Gordon fired nine times at Milton.

A witness standing in the parking lot of Village Market identified Gordon in a photo lineup before an arrest warrant was issued

At Thursday's sentencing, Coates recommended that Gordon be housed at a prison in or near Palm Beach County.

Milton's death was one of 87 homicides during 2016 in Palm Beach County, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

Julius Whigham II covers public safety and criminal justice for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Judge gives Horace Gordon life sentence in 2016 Belle Glade murder

