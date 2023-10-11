Man found guilty in 2016 shootings that left 2 tourists dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 38-year-old man on trial in the shootings that killed two tourists in 2016 has been found guilty.

Omar Talley was found guilty on 2 counts of murder, and 1 count of attempted murder.

The February 2016 shootings killed two tourists who were in Las Vegas to celebrate a graduation – Jennifer Chicas and Melissa Mendoza. Jerraud Jackson, the third shooting victim, survived and testified against Talley on the first day of trial.

Prosecutors play interrogation of man they say chased, shot, killed 2 women on Las Vegas Strip

During the trial, in a surprise move, Talley decided to take the stand and testify in his own defense.

During a police interrogation, which was played during the trial, Talley denied the shooting, often saying he was so drunk he could not remember leaving the Planet Hollywood parking lot, where he engaged with Jackson and the other two victims. The group brawled until security intervened, but police said Talley chased the victims by car and shot them as they drove along the Las Vegas Strip.

In 2009 Talley was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and pandering of a child, court records show. Those court documents say he forced a minor into prostitution.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.