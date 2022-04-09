Man found guilty in 2017 murders of West Palm Beach siblings

Jullian Cathirell consults with his attorneys before the verdict is read his murder trial. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree murder in the March 2017 deaths of twins Brian and Brandon Allen.

WEST PALM BEACH — More than five years after the bodies of twins Brian and Brandon Allen were found dumped and burned along a stretch of the Beeline Highway near Palm Beach Gardens, a jury has convicted the man authorities said was responsible for killing the brothers.

The jury found Jullian Cathirell guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of Brandon Allen and of second-degree murder in the death of Brian Allen. Cathirell was also found guilty on two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen scheduled sentencing for May 4.

"I'm just glad I got justice, that justice was done," Linda Allen, the siblings' sister, said as she left the courtroom.

Cathirell, now 26, was accused of shooting and killing the 21-year-old twins the evening of March 14, 2017, in the garage of a West Palm Beach apartment he shared with the siblings and their sister. Palm Beach County sheriff's investigators said Cathirell, with the assistance of another man, Darin Byrd, dumped the siblings' bodies along the Beeline Highway the next day, burning the bodies beyond recognition.

The bodies were wrapped in plastic and bedding, records state. A woman driving along the Beeline with her fiancé spotted the twins' bodies burning about 20 feet off the road, sheriff's investigators said.

In April 2017, a grand jury indicted Cathirell and Byrd, now 24, on murder charges. Byrd is scheduled to have a hearing before Gillen on April 26, court records show. He faces two counts each of first-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors said Brandon Allen tried to escape after being shot in the arm, but Byrd blocked his path and pushed him to the ground. Cathirell then stood over the twins and shot each one again, Assistant State Attorney Diva O'Bryan told jurors in her closing argument Thursday.

The jury began deliberating after closing arguments Thursday afternoon and resumed Friday morning. Jurors deliberated for several hours Friday, reaching a verdict at about 4 p.m.

At trial, O'Bryan and Assistant State Attorney Lauren Godden Burke argued that Cathirell killed Brian and Brandon Allen in a premeditated act. O'Bryan told jurors Cathirell obtained a gun the day before the shootings. After the killings, he photographed blood on the garage floor and sent the image to his girlfriend, she said.

And Cathirell attempted to wipe the scene clean and dispose of evidence using multiple storm drains, O'Bryan told jurors. Law-enforcement records state that Cathirell and Byrd tried to clean the Millbrae Court apartment with sponges, towels and bleach.

Defense attorneys argued that Cathirell fired in self-defense after being confronted two-on-one by the twins. In his closing remarks, Assistant Public Defender Stephen Arbuzow told jurors Cathirell feared for his safety because of an ongoing dispute with Brandon Allen.

Arbuzow said Cathirell went to the garage that evening with the intent to talk and wanted to "clear the air." He was forced to defend himself when tempers flared and Brian Allen punched him, Arbuzow said.

“At the end of the day, what happened in that garage and the time leading up to (that moment) will show that Jullian defended himself,” Arbuzow said.

Sheriff's officials at the time of the murders described the acts as “heinous” and “monstrous.”

When detectives arrived at the Beeline Highway scene, Brian’s body was on its back amid the brush fire, his brother’s legs laid atop his abdomen, deputies said.

