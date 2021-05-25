Man found guilty in 2018 shooting of Miamisburg teen to be sentenced next month
May 25—A Coshocton County man found guilty on all charges, including murder, in the death of an 18-year-old Miamisburg High School graduate in December 2018 is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18.
Chaz Gillilan, 32, was convicted of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability in connection to the death of Noah Kinser.
His trial started in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Monday, May 17. A jury began deliberating at 10:45 a.m. on Friday and returned the verdict at 5 p.m., according to a court official.
Kinser was shot and killed during a home invasion at his North First Street apartment on Dec. 30, 2018. A 14-year-old was also injured in the shooting.
Gillilan became a suspect after he "made incriminating admissions and statements to multiple subjects regarding his involvement in this homicide," according to court records. His DNA also reportedly was consistent with a mixed DNA profile found on casings at the scene.
According to Miamisburg police, Gillilan left Columbus with others to come to Dayton and was in the area of the homicide at the time of the shooting.
Three others were also charged in the incident. Jason Churchill and Daniel Simone were charged with murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools and having weapons while under disability charges, according to court records. Simone was also charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Another suspect, Dante English, was charged with tampering with evidence, insurance fraud, possession of criminal tools and arson.