Man found guilty in 2020 murder of woman shot in parked car outside City-County building

A man has been found guilty in the 2020 shooting death of a woman found dead in a car parked outside the Indianapolis City-County Building downtown.

Ladriel Chapman has been convicted of the murder of Doneasha Galbreath, whose body was found inside a running car parked alongside a barricade in the 200 block of East Market Street in June 2020.

Police found Galbreath slumped over the front passenger seat of the car while music was “blasting,” prosecutors said in a news release. Multiple fired shell casings were found on the floorboard.

Prosecutors said Chapman arrived at the Marion County Jail hours later with blood on his clothes and told deputies he needed to speak with a detective.

Chapman said during interviews with investigators that he and Galbreath were arguing in the car when she pulled a gun and waved it at him. He said the two struggled over the gun, and it went off during the altercation. An autopsy later determined Galbreath had been shot nine to 13 times.

Prosecutors said Chapman acknowledged that he parked the car downtown after the fight.

“Far too often, we witness the tragedy of intimate partner abuse escalate to homicide,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “As a community, we must remain vigilant for the signs of domestic violence, and we must raise awareness of the resources that are available to those impacted.”

Chapman is scheduled to be sentenced March 4.

Domestic violence resources

If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911 for help. For additional information or support, contact one of these local or national resources.

The Julian Center

The Julian Center, located at 2011 N. Meridian St., offers a safe haven for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. To learn more about supportive services or to contact the 24-7 crisis line, call 317-920-9320. For more information, visit juliancenter.org.

Domestic Violence Network

The Network's website, dvnconnect.org, includes information for immediate resources, locally and nationally.

Story continues

Families First

Counselors will work with you and family members to create a safety plan, help you with stress management and communication and talk about the signs of addictive relationships and violence. Call 317-634-6341 and ask to speak with a program assistant for domestic violence services. For more information, visit familiesfirstindiana.org.

Indiana 211

Hoosiers can call 211 or 866-211-9966 to be connected with resources and advocates near them 24/7. Learn more at in211.communityos.org.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

The Hotline has representatives available to speak to victims and survivors 24/7. Call 1-800-799-7233 or log to speak to someone. If you're unable to speak safely, log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522.

IndyStar journalist Holly Hays contributed to this report.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Ladriel Chapman found guilty in murder of Doneasha Galbreath