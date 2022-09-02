Man found guilty in 2021 death of man struck by stray bullet

UPDATE (Sept. 2, 2022): A state Supreme Court jury on Thursday convicted a man who fatally shot a man last year on First Street in Rochester.

Robert Daniel Colon, 29, was found guilty of 12 felonies, including second-degree murder for the March 30, 2021 death of Roger Palermo Jr., 59, of Rochester, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Palermo was struck by a stray bullet on First Street and died at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Colon was also convicted in the April 20, 2021 gunpoint robbery of a 64-year-old man on Joseph Avenue. The shooting victim was injured but survived.

"Robert Colon took the life of Roger Palermo, an unintended target who was not known to the defendant, and nearly killed another victim," said assistant district attorney Bianca D’Angelo. "I hope that the family and friends of the victims feel justice in (Thursday's) verdict.”

“Robert Colon, a parolee, has no regard for the members of our community, as he killed an innocent bystander and nearly killed a second victim,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “Mr. Colon deserves a life sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections, where he can no longer commit these violent and vicious acts.”

Colon is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 31 by state Supreme Court Justice Thomas Moran.

---

UPDATE (June 23, 2021): Two men have been charged in connection with the March 30 shooting death of Roger Palmero Jr.

Robert Daniel Colon, 28, and Jose Flores-Ortiz, 23, were both charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, in connection with the homicide. An indictment charging the men was unsealed Wednesday in Monroe County Court, said Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino.

They are being held at the Monroe County Jail without bail.

The two men have been in custody since mid-April, when they allegedly shot a 64-year-old man on Joseph Avenue during an attempted robbery. The man suffered serious injuries during the April 20 incident, but survived. Colon and Flores-Ortiz are facing several felonies including second-degree assault, in connection with that incident.

Colon is on parole for an armed home invasion conviction and Flores-Ortiz is on probation for a weapons possession conviction, Umbrino said.

---

UPDATE (March 31, 2021): Police identified the man shot and killed by a stray bullet on First Street the day before.

Roger Palermo Jr., 59, of Rochester was killed, police revealed Wednesday. It was the city's third homicide in 24 hours.

---

ORIGINAL STORY (March 30, 2021): Rochester police are investigating the city's third homicide within a 24 hour span after a man in his 60s was shot and killed on First Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to First Street for the report of a person shot at 1:40 p.m., where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

"It appears the victim was not the intended target of the shooting and was hit by a stray bullet," police said in a news release.

Late Monday, a Rochester teen was fatally shot in northeast Rochester.

Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said that Jordan Coleman, 16, was shot to death on Clifford Avenue, near Arburus Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. First responders were called to the scene following multiple ShotSpotter alerts in the area, he said.

Officers found Coleman, who was shot at least once in his upper body, in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Umbrino said.

Tuesday's slaying on 1st Street marked the city's 15th homicide of 2021, according to the Rochester Police Department's Open Data Portal.

More than half of Rochester's slayings occurred in March, including the fatal shooting of a man on North Clinton Avenue near Kappel Place at 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Rochester police have not yet identified the man killed on North Clinton.

No one was charged in connection with either of the Monday homicides or Tuesday's slaying.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (585) 428-7616.

