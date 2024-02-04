Man found guilty in 2021 Old Town manslaughter case: court docs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was found guilty in the slaying of a man in Portland’s Old Town in 2021, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Anthony Maurice Millner was convicted of killing Edward T. Grant on April 10, 2021. Grant, 41, was found dead in an apartment near NW 2nd Avenue that afternoon, and a medical examiner ruled he died of blunt force trauma.

Millner, who will be sentenced at a later date, was found guilty of first degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.

