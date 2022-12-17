Man found guilty in 2021 shooting death of EC teen

Dec. 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be sentenced March 31 in connection with the 2021 shooting death of an Eau Claire teen.

Austin Vang, 28, 2812 Terry Lane, was found guilty following a four-day jury trial in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of second-degree reckless homicide by use of a dangerous weapon.

Vang was originally charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Judge Sarah Harless revoked Vang's $50,000 cash bail, which means he will remain in the Eau Claire County Jail until his sentencing.

Harless ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.

Harless could sentence Vang to up to 15 years in prison.

Wrestling and horseplay led to the death of the 14-year-old boy July 21, 2021, at a residence on Eau Claire's north side, police said.

Marwan D. Washington, 14, who was set to attend Eau Claire North High School as a freshman that fall, died in the incident. Washington was the brother of Vang's girlfriend, authorities said.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were sent to Vang's residence at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, on a report of a gunshot incident.

Several people were outside when officers arrived at the residence including Vang, his girlfriend, a small baby in a car seat and some neighbors.

Medical personnel were inside rendering aid to Washington, who was laying in a hallway.

Police picked up a 9 mm gun, which was lying about 10 feet away from Washington.

Washington had been shot in the lip and the bullet had exited on the right side of his neck. He died at the scene.

Vang was crying outside the residence and told officers to arrest him.

"I was messing around with my stupid (expletive) gun and accidentally shot my brother," Vang said. "Take me into custody."

Vang then clarified that Washington was his girlfriend's brother.

"I was horsing around with my gun and it was loaded," Vang said. "I forgot to unload. I shot him in the neck."

Story continues

Vang was taken to the Eau Claire Police Department to be interviewed by detectives.

Vang said he lived at the Terry Lane residence with his girlfriend and their two children. Washington moved in with them in early July 2021 after previously living in Milwaukee. He had been planning to attend North High School.

Vang said he bought the gun a year ago and kept it at his side at all times.

Vang said he frequently messes around with the gun by pulling the trigger. But the gun is never loaded. He said he always has the clip out.

But on this day there was a clip in the gun. "I guess I loaded it," Vang said.

Vang said he had been playing video games with Washington and then they started wrestling.

Vang then started shooting the gun. He said he didn't realize it was loaded when he shot it toward Washington.

Vang's girlfriend did not see the shooting. Vang said he took off his shirt so his girlfriend could use it to apply pressure to her brother's neck.

Vang said neither Washington nor his girlfriend touched the gun that day. Vang said only his fingerprints would be on the gun.

When detectives asked him why he kept a gun around, Vang said it was for protection. But he indicated nothing specific and made no mention of anyone threatening him.

At the Eau Claire County Jail, Vang made several comments.

"I can't believe how one mistake would lead to murder. I never thought I would be here," he said.

"I deserve whatever punishment I get," Vang said. "It was my fault."

Vang asked if he would ever see his children again.