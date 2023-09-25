Man found guilty in 2022 fatal shooting, faces retrial in second homicide case

A 28-year-old man was convicted last week for the 2022 shooting death of one man, but a state Supreme Court jury did not reach a verdict on the fatal shooting of a second man.

Tyrone Jiggetts Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, among other felonies, in connection with two deadly shootings on Jan. 19, 2022 on North Clinton Avenue, and a short distance away on Rialto Street on Feb. 26, 2022.

Both deadly shootings occurred in the late morning hours with the suspect firing a barrage of more than 36 gunshots, combined.

The first killed was Luis Morales, 30. Two other men were injured in the shooting. The second killed was Juan Pena-Mendez, 41, as he sat alone in his vehicle in a driveway.

A state Supreme Court jury on Friday found Jiggetts guilty of second-degree murder and six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the Feb. 26, 2022 shooting death of Pena-Mendez, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

The jury did not reach a verdict in Morales' shooting death on Jan. 19, 2022. The case is expected to be retried at a later date, according to the DA's Office.

Jiggetts was on parole at the time of both killings, released in May 2020 for a criminal possession of a weapon conviction three years earlier, online records show.

“Tyrone Jiggetts was given the opportunity to re-enter society and become a productive citizen,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “Instead of staying away from illegal weapons and abiding by the law, he violently killed Juan Pena Mendez and had no qualms regarding the possession of multiple illegal firearms. Tyrone Jiggetts has shown us that he is a dangerous individual who needs to take accountability for his actions."

Jiggetts is scheduled to be sentenced in state Supreme Court on Nov. 8.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Tryone Jiggetts convicted in death of Juan Pena-Mendez in Rochester NY