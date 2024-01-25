Man found guilty in 2022 triple shooting that left 1 dead, 2 others injured in Hazelwood

A man was found guilty for a triple shooting in Hazelwood that left an 18-year-old dead and two others injured.

>> 2 injured, 1 killed in shooting in Hazelwood; deceased man identified

On July 1, 2022, three people were sitting in a parked car on Johnston Avenue in Hazelwood when two people drove by and fired 16 shots, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said. Darrian Davis, 18, died from his injuries.

A month after the shooting, police arrested Quentin Primus and charged him with criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person and more.

>> Man arrested in connection with fatal July shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood

Primus was found guilty on several charges, including first-degree murder, on Jan. 23, 2024.

“It’s extremely frustrating that we lost yet another member of our community to senseless violence; and another individual to life in a penitentiary,” said DA Zappala. “However, this verdict reinforces the fact that the ladies and gentlemen of law enforcement, and our citizens most affected by violence are prepared and most capable of holding those responsible for violence accountable for their actions.”

Primus’ co-conspirator in the crime was not identified, the DA’s office said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chefs from two local restaurants up for “Oscars of Restaurants” award Washington County government targeted by hackers Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Strip District VIDEO: EMT hit by car while responding to call in Natrona Heights released from hospital DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts