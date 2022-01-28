Man found guilty of altering court order for parenting time

Jan. 28—A 38-year-old man found guilty of fabricating Greene County Juvenile Court orders for parenting time faces more than five years in prison.

Raymond Lamar Saunders was convicted Wednesday by a Greene County Common Pleas Court jury for tampering with government records, telecommunications fraud, two counts of interference with custody and obstructing official business.

A concerned mother contacted the Fairborn Police Department on May 14 when Saunders did not return their two children at the end of his court-ordered parenting time.

"Fearing for their safety, the mother and law enforcement agencies from multiple counties began checking locations throughout the Miami Valley for Saunders and the children," according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor's Office.

A Fairborn police sergeant was able to make contact with Saunders, who said the mother failed to appear at the last juvenile court hearing that that he had been granted additional parenting time. He then provided police with what he said was a new order issued by the court.

Fairborn detectives investigated and determined the order was fake. When confronted, Saunders told police his attorney must have forged the document.

Detectives also conducted a forensic review of the document.

"The data showed conclusively that Saunders had manipulated the court's original order and created the fraudulent order provided to the police," the release stated.

"Court orders regarding parenting time should be of the utmost importance to both parents, and they carry the force of law and are to be respected. Mr. Saunders not only failed to comply with the court's order, he decided to fabricate one," Prosecutor David Hayes stated. "This is not only a crime against the court, but it resulted in some terrifying moments for the mother of these children."

Saunders will be sentenced at a later date, when he faces up to 63 months in prison and a fine of up to $15,250.