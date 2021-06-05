Man found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic on an officer

Jun. 5—A Sutter County Superior Court jury found a Yuba City man guilty this week of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.

Leland O. Vaca, 40, was on trial for charges related to him shooting at law enforcement leading to a pursuit in November 2017. The jury hung on the attempted murder count charged to Vaca. Heimlich said the DA's office would not be seeking a retrial on that count.

The jury returned its verdict on Thursday.

In November 2017, Vaca shot at a Yuba City Police Department officer who was attempting to pull him over to arrest him on warrants. The bullet missed the officer and a vehicle pursuit ensued following a foot chase. Vaca crashed into a home in the 500 block of Cooper Avenue. He then fled on foot and after failing to follow commands was shot by a Sutter County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Yuba City police officer. Vaca was then taken to the hospital. He has been in custody since Dec. 1, 2017.

In a separate court trial, Heimlich said Vaca was found to have committed two prior serious felony strike offenses. He now faces a maximum of 45 years to life in state prison due to gun enhancements in the 2017 case and the three strikes law.

Vaca is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16 at 9 a.m.