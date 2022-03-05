Man found guilty of attempted murder in Red Roof Inn shooting

Mar. 4—A jury found a 28-year-old Dayton man guilty Friday of attempted murder and other charges in a shooting that happened nearly two years ago at a Moraine Red Roof Inn.

Shaquille Shackleford was convicted on all counts, including attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 25.

A woman was shot on May 8, 2020, after she made a U-turn on Nicholas Road and two people got into her vehicle.

A man who was in the vehicle with the woman told police the two men started yelling at them to drive and ordered them to not turn around, according to a Moraine Police Department incident report.

"The suspects directed them to the Red Roof Inn and one said, 'Do you think I'm playing?' at which time he heard six gunshots," the report read. The woman's passenger pulled the woman out of the vehicle after she was shot and one of the suspects got into the driver's seat and drove away.

Shackleford also was charged in another shooting on Darst Avenue in Dayton that took place days after the Moraine carjacking and shooting.

Shackleford last year was sentenced to 20 to 25 1/2 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges in the Dayton shooting, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.