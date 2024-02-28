Man found guilty of attempted murder in Southaven Ambush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man on trial for shooting at a Southaven police officer after stealing a car has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

Kyle Dodson will be sentenced in Desoto County on Wednesday and could receive life in prison.

The Southaven Police Department said in March of 2023 Dodson and several others from Memphis went to Southaven to steal cars.

They said police spotted a stolen Nissan Maxima in Southaven and when an officer got out of his vehicle to deploy stop sticks, he was ambushed with gunfire.

Desoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton said Dodson fired shots at the officer and the officer fired back. He said the suspects left in the stolen vehicle, but Southaven police followed them to Memphis and made arrests.

Two other defendants testified in Dodson’s trial and are set to go on trial in March.

“If you come from Memphis to Southaven to commit a crime, we will not send you back to Memphis. We will try you, convict you, and send you to Parchman Prison,” said Barton.

Barton said the other defendants did not receive any plea deals.

