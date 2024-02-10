Man found guilty of attempted murder for a nightclub shooting in Duval

Duval County jury found Kevin Zouitni guilty of two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder; Shooting or Throwing Deadly Missiles; and Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle.

Just after 2 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired outside a nightclub on Beach and Southside boulevards.

Surveillance cameras show Zouitni leaving the club as it was closing, talking with a man, and then getting into the driver’s seat of a pickup truck.

The other man got into a black four-door Mercedes. Zouitni rolled down his window and pointed a firearm at the man sitting inside his car.

Zouitni then drove in front of the Mercedes and shot several rounds at the Mercedes.

Another man in the parking lot fired back. Zouitni began driving while still firing his weapon. His gunfire struck several vehicles, one of which had two people inside.

Later that day, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Interstate 295. The 911 caller was Zouitni, who claimed he was shot at while driving on the highway.

Officers arrested him for the nightclub shooting and took him to the police station for questioning. Zouitni admitted his 911 call was a false report and permitted officers to search his home. Inside Zouitni’s residence, officers seized several handguns and entered them into evidence. One of the handguns was the weapon used during the nightclub shooting.

With the verdict, Zouitni faces up to 90 years in Florida State Prison.

His sentencing will be at a later date.

