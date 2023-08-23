Man found guilty of Boulder sexual assault on Friday

Aug. 22—Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the sentencing possibilities in the case.

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her Boulder apartment complex in 2021 was found guilty of sexual assault on Friday.

Demetrius Lucero, 21, was found not guilty on all other charges, which included first-degree trespassing, false imprisonment and unlawful sexual contact, according to Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Shannon Carbone.

The DA's Office requested a $50,000 secured bond, based on the verdict and possible sentence to state prison, Carbone said.

However, the judge allowed Lucero to remain out of custody on an adjusted $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

He is set for sentencing on Nov. 28, according to online court records.

Lucero may be subject to two to six years in the Department of Corrections, however, prison is not mandatory under the law, Carbone said.

A sexual assault sentence in Colorado also requires offenders to register as sex offenders.

"We appreciate the service of the jurors in this case," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "Thanks to the courage of this victim in coming forward and going through this process, this defendant faces a possible state prison sentence for the sex assault he committed. The prosecution team and the detective with the Boulder Police Department worked hard on this case."

According to an affidavit, a woman told police she had gone out with her friends to a bar in Boulder on July 15, 2021 before they all returned to their apartment complex and went to the pool and hot tub area.

The group of women said there was a group of about 10 other people they did not know in the area, including Lucero. While there, the named victim in the case said Lucero tried to kiss her and grope her without her permission.

Another woman also said Lucero groped her, according to the affidavit.

The named victim told police Lucero wound up in her apartment after following the group there. She said he then forced her into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The woman said she told Lucero numerous times to stop and to at least use protection, but she said he did neither and pinned her hands above her head.

Lucero then left, and the woman told her friends what had happened and she was taken to the hospital for a sex assault examination.

Friends of the woman were able to later identify Lucero through social media accounts, and the named victim in the case told police he was the one who assaulted her after seeing his photo.