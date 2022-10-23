Man found guilty of brutally attacking his mother, attempting to kill her in Meriwether County home

A Meriwether County man has been found guilty of kidnapping and other charges related to a 2020 assault that left his mother suffering from a broken nose and bruised eyes.

The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced the jury’s verdict on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Meriwether County jury found Dustin Michael Greene, 38, guilty of kidnapping with bodily injury, criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

According to the release, on Dec. 22, 2020, Greene’s mother let him come home for Christmas, and picked him up from College Park.

Greene became angry after his mother told him that he would not be able to stay at her home past the holidays, authorities said.

Officials said that night, Greene attacked his mom from behind as she was walking up the stairs to her bedroom, placing her in a chokehold.

TRENDING STORIES:

Greene’s mother was able to break free. She attempted to go downstairs to get her phone but Greene choked her again. He then dragged her into the bathroom.

Greene filled up the bathtub with water and forced her into the tub, attempting to drown her, authorities said.

Officials said he told his mother he would kill her. Greene’s mother was able to escape after Greene slipped on the floor.

She then ran to a neighbor’s house. Officials said she had a broken nose and bruises around her eyes. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries and Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office arrested Greene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Greene was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 80 years.

IN OTHER NEWS: