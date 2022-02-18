Man found guilty in case that left 2-year-old grazed by bullet in Portland neighborhood

UPDATE: A jury found Ali guilty in February 2022 of second-degree assault, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree persistent felony offender.

The jury recommended a sentence of 30 years in prison, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 11, 2022.

The original story from 2019 is below.

A 2-year-old girl is expected to survive after she was hit by a stray bullet in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night, according to Louisville police.

Ismail Ali, 19, was arrested Friday by the LMPD Major Crimes Unit in connection with the shooting and charged with assault in the first degree, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded about 10:20 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Rowan Street.

Preliminary reports indicated that an unknown person or persons fired shots outside, and a stray round entered a residence and grazed a 2-year-old girl, Smiley said.

The girl was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else inside the residence was injured, Smiley said.

