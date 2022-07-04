Man found guilty of charges connected to deadly 2020 shooting

A Dayton man was recently found guilty on charges connected to a deadly 2020 shooting.

Jeremy Murphy, 30, was convicted of four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and two weapons charges on June 29, according to online court records. Murphy’s trial began Monday, June 27.

Police responded to a reported shooting at a house in the 400 block of Noel Court in Dayton around 5 a.m. on December 4, 2020. News Center 7 previously reported that police and medics on scene found William Bruce shot. Bruce was pronounced dead on scene.

During the investigation, police learned of a potential suspect, later identified as Murphy, and located them inside a house on Hulbert Street near Xenia Avenue. Officers surrounded the house and requested SWAT units, homicide detectives, and hostage negotiators to respond to the scene.

Murphy was taken into custody following the standoff, which lasted several hours.

Murphy remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.