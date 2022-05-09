Man found guilty on charges connected Trotwood crash that killed 3

A Dayton man has been found guilty on all charges connected to a crash in 2020 that resulted in three deaths.

Antonion Ward, 20, of Dayton, was found guilty by a jury on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide last week, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

>> Gas prices jumping to $4.35 in Dayton area: Here’s where to find the cheapest

The crash happened in July 2020, when Ward was driving south on Olive Road, failed to yield for a red light and hit a Mazda CX-9 that was heading east on Little Richmond Road.

News Center 7 previously reported that the collision sent Ward’s vehicle into a tree and the Mazda CX-9 into a tree line, where it overturned and caught fire.

The driver of the Mazda, Leah Smith, 35, of Dayton, and Ward’s two passengers, 18-year-olds Michael Stephens, of Trotwood, and Elgin Wilson, of Dayton, were all killed in the crash.

>> Operation Overdrive: Dayton included in new DEA directive aimed at reducing overdoses, violent crime

Ward, along with Smith’s young son were injured in the crash.

Ward was indicted on charges in May 2021.

He is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.