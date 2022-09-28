Man found guilty of all charges in Geistown homicide linked to refrigerator sale

Sep. 28—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Joshua Michael Gorgone was found guilty on all counts including murder in the first degree by a Cambria County jury Wednesday in the killing of a Johnstown woman in his Geistown Borough apartment after she arranged to purchase a miniature refrigerator from him.

Gorgone, 27, was found guilty of murder in the first degree, robbery, two counts of theft, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to the stabbing death of 54-year-old Denise Williams of Hornerstown on April 5, 2021.

The jury deliberated for almost two hours.

Police said Williams responded to an ad for a miniature refrigerator on Facebook Marketplace and was killed in Gorgone's apartment over an alleged dispute over the price. Authorities allege he took the $160 she withdrew from her bank account for the transaction and her vehicle to buy drugs in the West End and threw her phone in the same area where he purchased the drugs.

Gorgone wrapped Williams' body in a comforter and pulled it into the bathroom because he did not want to see it, according to his interview with police, which was played during trial.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green, who prosecuted the case with Jessica Aurandt, said it was surprising that so many law enforcement agencies came together for the initial call of a missing persons report and it all came from Williams' daughter Karlee expressing her fear that something was wrong.

"We had Johnstown, we had Stoney Creek, we had guys down in Richland (Township), we had the U.S. Marshals, we had secret service, we had task force — all come together over a missing person," Green said. "And it was it was Karlee that instilled that this was not just a missing person.

"This was a mom who came home every night. (Karlee) is the one that pushed this case to what it was."

Green noted that he hopes the verdict helps the family cope with their loss.

"They were an incredible family, they all stuck together," he said. "I hope this brings some closure to a family that has seen such horrible sorrow for the past (year)."

Gorgone faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole, which is mandatory with a murder in the first degree conviction.

"He faces life without the possibility of parole and if something good can come out of this case, it's all the safe zones that you see popping up in the community for your Facebook marketplace transactions to take place," he said.

Safe exchange zones — for such transactions or for child exchanges by estranged parents — have been established in Johnstown, Ebensburg, Cambria Township and Northern Cambria since Williams' death.

"I've talked to the family about the safe zones and they feel pride that their mom brought that about," Green said.

Gorgone will be sentenced by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1.