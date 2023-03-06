Man found guilty of child sex charges get life sentence

Editor’s Note: This content contains information about sexual assault of a child. If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400. To learn more about how to identify signs of child abuse or neglect, click here.

A convicted pedophile will spend life in prison plus 220 years.

Graf

Peter Arnold-Brooks Graf was convicted Thursday on a single count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child and nine counts related to child pornography.

Seventy-Eighth District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy on Monday sentenced him to life in prison for the sexual assault conviction and 20 years in prison on each of the other convictions. She made the sentences consecutive.

Graf was arrested in May 2018 for incidents involving a 10-year-old child that initially came to light in February 2016. Detectives learned in their investigation of crimes against multiple underaged children. When they reviewed digital devices, they found thousands of nude images of a child, including images where the child was in positions that displayed their genitals "lewdly." The images also showed a younger victim who was 1 or 2 years old at the time the photos were taken.

