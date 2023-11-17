Man found guilty on all counts in 2021 Young Terrace mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ziontay Palmer has been found guilty Friday on all 10 counts related to a 2021 mass shooting in the Young Terrace neighborhood in Norfolk, including three counts of aggravated murder. He was initially charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Palmer was also found guilty of the malicious wounding of his then-pregnant girlfriend, April LeGrande, the aggravated malicious wounding of one of their neighbors and a number of firearm-related charges.

Victims’ families told 10 On Your Side’s Raven Payne that they are pleased with the verdict and that justice has been served as they look for some needed closure.

Palmer was accused of shooting five women, with three of the victims, Nicole Lovewine, Detra Brown and Sarah Costine, pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors during the trial urged the jury to use “common sense,” and to take into account all of the evidence leading up to their decision.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said that this has been one of the most aggravated and heartbreaking cases he’s been a part of, with the amount of evidence revealed in court this week.

Palmer’s defense attorney, Eric Korslund, claimed that there was not enough scientific evidence to prove that Palmer committed the crime.

