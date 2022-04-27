Man found guilty in Dayton triple murder

Apr. 27—A jury found a 42-year-old Dayton man guilty in the deaths of three people on North Gettysburg Avenue more than a year ago.

Octavius Lamont Humphrey's trial for murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability started in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court last week. He was found guilty on all counts and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The case stems from the deadly shooting of 45-year-old Dontay Alston of Dayton, 48-year-old Michael A. Jackson of Dayton and 37-year-old Justin Wilson of Wilmington.

In November 2020, Dayton police were called to investigate a shooting in the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue. One of the victims called 911 and "was barely coherent," according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. Within less than a minute the victim was reportedly no longer responding to the dispatcher.

Major Jason Hall previously called the shootings a "targeted attack" and said it was connected to robbery involving drug sales.

Humphrey's legal team tried to get the charges dismissed last year, but was not successful, according to court records. His attorney, Lucas Wilder, argued that there was a lack of evidence in the case.

"Based on well-developed law, the court must not examine the quality or quantity of the state's evidence, or lack thereof, to support the indicted charges and must find Mr. Humphrey's motion without merit," read the decision from Judge Steven Dankof.