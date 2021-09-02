Man found guilty on drugs and weapon charge

Sep. 2—MIDDLEBURG — A 22-year-old Sunbury man is headed to state prison after a weapons and drug conviction Wednesday in Snyder County Court.

Maurice Doster was found guilty of drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm and simple possession following a one-day trial.

He was arrested in late July 2020 after authorities went to a Shamokin Dam hotel and found him in possession of a weapon and 1.75 pounds of marijuana while on state parole.

He's facing more drug and weapons charges from an earlier incident in the month of July 2020 when police discovered a weapon, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle during a traffic stop in the borough.

— MARCIA MOORE