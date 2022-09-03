Man found guilty of eight of 14 charges in sexual assault case

Sep. 3—POTTSVILLE — A man charged with sexually assaulting two young girls at homes in Schuylkill and Montgomery counties over a six-year period was found guilty Friday on eight of 14 charges against him.

A Schuylkill County jury deliberated just over 2 1/2 hours before finding Jonathan Luis Garcia, 24, of Fleetwood, Berks County, guilty of two felony counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault; one felony count of indecent assault; two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure; and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

The jury found Garcia not guilty of one felony count each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault, as well as two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

After the verdict was read, President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell, who presided over the two-day trial, ordered Garcia's bail revoked and committed him to Schuylkill County Prison to await sentencing.

Garcia was originally jailed on $150,000 straight cash bail at the time of his arrest on Nov. 18, 2021. The bail was then reduced on Jan. 14 to 10% of $50,000.

Prior to the verdict, Garcia took the stand in his own defense. He denied the allegations against him by the two girls — at the time of the incidents, they were 7 and 12 years old. According to court records, the assaults occurred between 2013 and 2019 in homes in Cumbola, Middleport and Collegeville, Montgomery County.

Under questioning by his attorney, Hank Clarke, Pottsville, Garcia said that between the ages of 8 and 11, he and his brother were in foster care and had no contact with the girls or their families.

Although he visited homes in the three towns when he was between 11 and 14 years old, Garcia said he had virtually no contact with the younger victim, who is 15 now, or the other female, who is now 21.

He also said he got a job, saved money and got a car when he turned 16 in 2014.

"I was growing up," he said, noting the ability to drive and having no need to visit the homes as he did when he was younger.

Prior to that, Garcia said, he visited the homes occasionally.

When asked by Clarke if he ever sexually abused either of the two girls, Garcia simply said no.

"Why should we believe you, Jonathan?" Clark asked.

"I dealt with sexual abuse when I was younger. I wouldn't do that to anyone," Garcia said.

Garcia also denied having intercourse with the younger girl and having both girls perform a lewd act.

During their testimony on Thursday, both said Garcia would make them play games designed to have them touch him.

On the stand Friday, Garcia said he would always "hang out" with kids more his age and with kids from the respective neighborhoods.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer N. Foose asked Garcia why his testimony about visiting occasionally differed from that of his brother, Herman Garcia, who said Thursday the two would visit the three locations on a regular basis during the years in question.

Foose also questioned Garcia about his statements of never being alone with the victims, despite testimony from both girls that there were frequent times they were alone.

Prior to closing arguments, Clarke asked Russell to dismiss all of the charges against his client with the exception of rape of a child, saying the evidence presented did not indicate exact times and dates, and it was also very vague.

"I don't think they (prosecutors) met their burden," he said.

Russell disagreed, denied the motion and said she would send all 14 charges to the jury for deliberations.

During closing arguments, Clarke told the jury that his client did not have to take the stand, but he decided to tell his side of the story.

Clarke also said the incidents that allegedly occurred to the two victims were traumatic and would be something they should remember clearly.

Clarke used the trauma of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as an example. He said most Americans to this day remember where they were and what they were doing at the time of the attacks.

The trauma the girls faced would also leave a lasting memory, he said.

Clarke also cited contradictory testimony and asked the jury to find Garcia not guilty.

"All of those things are reasonable doubt," he said. "They haven't met their burden."

Foose told the jury to look at the credibility of the witnesses, the emotional stories told by the two girls and their families compared to the emotionless and straight-forward testimony by Garcia.

She explained that a criminal case is like a puzzle and said that when the pieces are put together, including testimony and other facts, it reflects the true story.

"In the end, you get the big picture," she said, adding that there "maybe a piece or so missing."

Foose said it is difficult for the girls to remember all of the exact details since the assaults occurred over a long period of time.

"This was years of abuse. They remember the big things," she said.

Foose said the two victims had nothing to gain, but they just wanted tell what Jonathan Garcia did to them.