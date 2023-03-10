Man found guilty of ‘execution-style’ murder of Granite City tire shop employee

After a week of trial, a Madison County jury found a 33-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Granite City tire shop.

Fred W. Williams Jr. of East St. Louis was found guilty of murder in the June 2021 shooting death of Delas M. Carter, 30, of Alorton. The shooting happened outside the business where Carter was employed.

Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager, in his closing argument, called it “an execution in broad daylight.”

Williams will be sentenced later. Due to a firearms enhancement, the conviction carries a sentence range of 45 years to life in prison.

Granite City Police had also identified a second suspect, Dionta O. Moore, 31, who took his own life following a chase on the day of the shooting.

On June 25, 2021, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue where they found Carter wounded by gunfire and in critical condition. He was taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Officers, meanwhile, spotted a vehicle that matched a description provided by a witness and began a pursuit through Madison and Venice before it was stopped on the McKinley Bridge.

During the trial, which began Monday, prosecutors alleged that Williams ran up to Carter outside the tire shop building and began firing at close range, striking Carter multiple times. Williams began to run away, but stopped, returned and fired more shots at Carter from point-blank range as he lay on the ground.

Carter had 10 bullet wounds.

The shooting was caught on security camera but the shooter’s face was covered. Williams’ identity was later confirmed through photo and clothing comparisons, extensive cell-phone analysis, license plate reader data, and a DNA match on clothing found in a getaway car.

Williams and Carter were acquainted, though there was no clear motive, according to police and the state’s attorney’s office.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine commended the work of Yager and Assistant State’s Attorney Phillip Voss, along with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Granite City Police, Illinois State Police and the Regional Computer Crimes Education and Enforcement Group.

“This was a chilling and brazen crime that shocked our community,” Haine said. “We are glad that our prosecutors were able to secure a conviction here so this violent criminal will remain safely behind bars. We also hope is that this conviction is a step in the healing process for the family members of Mr. Carter, who were present in court throughout the trial, and who we continue to hold in our prayers during this difficult time.”