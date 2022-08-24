Man found guilty in fatal hit-and-run accused of sexually assaulting a young girl while on parole

A man who was found guilty in a fatal hit-and-run is now accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old while on parole.

Brandon Ortmann, 24, died in 2015 after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Steubenville Pike in North Fayette Township in 2015.

Ortmann was left on the road and the hunt for the driver began.

Family members put up fliers and billboards in an attempt to help people find the person responsible. Eventually, an anonymous tip led police to Zachary Chicko.

Chicko was sentenced to three to six years in jail for the hit-and-run.

Now, Chicko is 37 years old and facing new charges. He was arrested by Frazer Township police, who say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl while on parole.

Documents show that Chicko was denied parole in 2020 and 2021, with the board citing a lack of remorse and refusal to accept responsibility. He was released in 2022 for positive behavior and stated remorse.

Cindi Taylor, Ortmann’s mother, said this set of charges has opened up a new set of wounds.

“My heart breaks for them, for her, my daughter, and I offer all our support for whatever they have to go through,” said Taylor. “If I can be there for the trial, I’ll be there because this man needs to be there for a long, long time.”

