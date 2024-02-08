Man found guilty of fatally shooting victim multiple times with AR-15 in Cobb County neighborhood

An Acworth man has been sentenced for murdering a 27-year-old man, Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr announced.

On August 16, 2020, Acworth police were called to Emerald Willow Drive regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Zachary Shaw, 27. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office said that on the night of the shooting, Brian Lee Parker, 35, and his wife were at a neighbor’s house on Emerald Willow Drive with friends and acquaintances.

Shaw allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend before leaving the neighbor’s house. The argument escalated through texts and phone calls, threatening to harm her and others at the house, authorities said.

Cobb officials said Parker failed to let know police know about the threats and instead got an AR-15 from his home and along with an acquaintance confronted Shaw down the street.

The DA’s office said Parker shot Shaw seven times with the AR-15.

Acworth police arrested and charged Parker with felony murder and aggravated assault.

On Monday, a Cobb County jury found Parker guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“Brian Parker’s choice to resort to lethal force instead of calling the police resulted in the tragic loss of life and the consequences of such decisions are severe,” Broady said.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole sentenced Parker to life in prison plus an additional five years to serve.

