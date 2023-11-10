Man found guilty of fatally stabbing his children’s mother over 130 times

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County jury found a man guilty of murder this week for stabbing the mother his children to death in 2019.

Rodney Staten, 51, was found guilty of stabbing Sarah Guinn, the mother of four of his children, to death. He was also convicted of Assault with a Deadly Weapon for stabbing Guinn’s aunt in the neck.

Around 9 a.m. on July 5, 2019, Oklahoma City police were called to the Oaktree Inn and Suites on Meridian in Oklahoma City.

One victim told officers her niece was in room 208 and she had also been stabbed.

When police entered Room 208, they found Guinn dead from multiple stab wounds all over her body.

After receiving a description of the suspect from the surviving victim, Staten was found a short time later walking down Meridian, covered in blood and with wounds on his hands.

The Chief Medical Examiner said Guinn had been stabbed at least 131 times, including a slit across her neck. She had puncture wounds to her spleen, liver and both lungs.

Prosecutors say the murder weapon was a kitchen paring knife.

“The attorneys assigned this case did a great job picking up a case that was more than four years old and bringing it to a just resolution for Sarah,” said Vicki Zemp Behenna, Oklahoma County District Attorney.

Staten was originally facing the death penalty for killing Guinn, but that was dismissed in April.

The jury recommended a sentence of Life without the Possibility of Parole for Murder in

the First Degree and Life for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Formal sentencing will take place December 18, 2023.

