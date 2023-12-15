Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Flagstaff Road shooting, sentenced to life in prison

Dec. 14—The man accused of shooting and killing Alexis Baca on Flagstaff Road last summer has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Jaime Moore, 32, was found guilty by a jury Thursday of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with a deceased body and tampering with physical evidence. Moore was found not guilty of abuse of a corpse.

Moore was sentenced Thursday afternoon to life in prison without parole, the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder.

At the request of Baca's family and the prosecution, Boulder District Judge Nancy Salomone also imposed an eight-year prison sentence for tampering with a deceased body and a one-year sentence for tampering with physical evidence.

The remaining counts are likely to be merged, as Salomone gave attorneys a 21-day deadline to address the court regarding the merger.

Baca's parents addressed the court during Moore's sentencing and talked about Baca and her daughter.

"She was so many things to so many people but most of all she was love," Baca's father, Alex, said. "You can take our daughter from us but you can never take our love or memories of her."

Baca's mother, Margo, told the court that Baca's daughter was a year and 4 months old when Baca was killed.

"The only thing she'll ever have is a few pictures and videos," she said. "We all know the importance of having a mother ... my granddaughter will never have or experience that."

Moore did not speak at the sentencing, as his attorneys indicated he would be appealing the verdict.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement that the verdict and sentence reflected a "premeditated, cold-blooded murder."

"I hope this verdict will provide her grieving family with some answers and comfort — although they will live every day with the tremendous loss caused by this defendant," Dougherty said in a statement. "We appreciate all the time and effort that the jurors put into this trial and their deliberations. The jurors worked hard to reach the right outcome."

Deputy District Attorney Nick Trevino and Chief Deputy District Attorney Catarina Weigel, the prosecutors on the case, stated their gratitude for the jury, Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Baca's family.

"We want to thank the victim's parents and her daughter for their strength and resilience throughout this process following the tragic and senseless taking of her life," they stated.

During the trial, co-defendants Cody Lee Hobirk and Ashley Provine took the stand, with Hobirk testifying that he saw Moore shoot Baca.

Hobirk, 45, pleaded guilty to felony murder, and testifying in Moore's trial was part of the agreement. He is set for sentencing in January and is facing up to 32 years in prison.

Provine, 19, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to accessory to a Class 1 or 2 felony; accessory to a Class 3, 4, or 5 felony; and tampering with evidence.

Co-defendant Elizabeth Griffin, 33, was sentenced to four years of probation with 18 months of work release after pleading guilty to accessory to a Class 3, 4 or 5 felony and tampering with evidence.

According to an affidavit in the case, Baca was traveling with a man from New Mexico to Montana when the man was pulled over on July 20, 2022, in Morgan County and arrested on outstanding warrants.

The man told police after Baca's death that he had left Baca with $20,000 in cash, two handguns, his cellphone and his car and told her to take care of herself until he could get out of custody.

According to the affidavit, investigators tracked Baca driving the vehicle in Boulder and elsewhere in the state. Investigators also noticed a Ford F-150 would usually be following close behind, including in Boulder the night before Baca's body was found.

The vehicle was found to belong to Moore, and police in Las Cruces, N.M., detained Moore and his girlfriend Provine for questioning.

Moore told police that Baca reached out to Hobirk and offered him $2,000 to help get her back to New Mexico, and that Hobirk reached out to Moore for help. Moore said he, Provine, Hobirk and Hobirk's girlfriend Griffin all left for Colorado in his truck on July 23, 2022, and met with Baca at a hotel in Fort Morgan.

Moore said Baca was high on drugs and "difficult to handle." Moore said they followed Baca to Boulder, but said Baca was driving erratically and did not appear to know where she was going.

According to the affidavit, Moore said they pulled over in the mountains and that when he went to go talk to Baca, she had a gun in her hand and fired a shot at him. Moore said he carries a 9 mm pistol and used it to shoot Baca in self-defense.

Moore said he and Hobirk dumped the body on the trailhead, with Hobirk driving her car. According to the affidavit, Moore said they found $6,000 in cash, 5,000 pills, two guns and two laptops in the car, and took the cash, pills and laptops.

Moore said they then dumped Baca's car in Breckenridge and that he and the other three then cleaned his truck. Moore also told police Hobirk mentioned robbing Baca at one point.