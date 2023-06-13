Man found guilty of first-degree murder for stabbing at Norwalk apartment

A man charged with first-degree murder in relation to a fatal stabbing in Norwalk last September has been found guilty.

Antonio Lavell Lewis, 38, was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the killing of 31-year-old Karisa Shendelman. The trial began on May 31 and his sentencing is set for July.

Shendelman was found dead in an apartment at 608 Knoll Drive at around 12:30 a.m., suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to previous reporting.

Lewis was arrested at the apartment on unrelated warrants out of Marshall County and later charged with murder.

