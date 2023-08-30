Man found guilty of first-degree in ice-pick slaying of 1-month girlfriend

Aug. 30—A Kern County jury convicted a Ridgecrest man of first-degree murder Monday in the ice-pick death of his girlfriend of one month.

Daniel Gunnarsson, 23, was also found guilty of mutilating a corpse by sexually touching Katie Pham, 21, after she died in May 2021. He didn't have a reaction as the verdict was read.

Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 25.

Deputy District Attorney Samantha Allen said Gunnarsson stabbed Pham's head more than nine times with a 10-inch ice pick because he was jealous. Jurors could also choose second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.

But Gunnarssson's attorney, Lexi Blythe, said he didn't act out of jealously. She also said Gunnarrsson didn't kill Pham, but if jurors did believe he was responsible, she requested a voluntary manslaughter verdict.

"You've obviously been emotionally involved in the case," said Judge Brian M. McNamara when dismissing the jurors.

The jury of nine woman and three men reached a verdict at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday. Three women were crying after the verdict in the courtroom, and rubbed their faces with tissues.

