Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Flagstaff Road shooting

Dec. 14—One of the defendants in the shooting death of Alexis Baca has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Jaime Moore, 32, was found guilty by a jury Thursday of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with a deceased body and tampering with physical evidence. Moore was found not guilty of abuse of a corpse.

He is set for sentencing today at 2 p.m., according to Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone.

"This guilty verdict reflects that this defendant carried out a premeditated, cold-blooded murder on Flagstaff (Road)," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "After shooting the victim in the head, this defendant and his accomplices took significant steps to leave Boulder and cover their tracks in order to get away with murder. However, the exhaustive investigation by the Sheriff's Office uncovered their involvement and the specific role of each person. The prosecution team has worked incredibly hard to secure justice for this victim and her family; I hope this verdict will provide her grieving family with some answers and comfort — although they will live every day with the tremendous loss caused by this defendant. We appreciate all the time and effort that the jurors put into this trial and their deliberations. The jurors worked hard to reach the right outcome."

During the trial, co-defendants Cody Lee Hobirk and Ashley Provine took the stand, with Hobirk testifying that he saw Moore shoot Baca.

Hobirk, 44, pleaded guilty to felony murder, and testifying in Moore's trial was part of the agreement. He is set for sentencing in January and is facing up to 32 years in prison.

Provine, 19, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to accessory to a Class 1 or 2 felony; accessory to a Class 3, 4, or 5 felony; and tampering with evidence.

Co-defendant Elizabeth Griffin, 24, was sentenced to four years of probation with 18 months of work release after pleading guilty to accessory to a Class 3, 4 or 5 felony and tampering with evidence.